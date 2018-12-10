Clear

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Posted: Mon Dec 10 19:31:03 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 19:31:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

injury. one child is ok tonight after he fell into an icy pond. it happened this afternoon at cobblestone crossings in southern vigo county. authorities say a little boy was walking on the pond when he fell in. jose lopez says he was in his apartment when it happened. when he heard a child was in the water... he says he and others didn't hesitate to help. "glad that my friend made it. i made it. the kid made it. the other gentleman was good. just want all the kids out there the ice is fun. i had a lot of fun on it. i've fallen through the ice many different times. just don't put yourself in that position." again...the child is recovering
