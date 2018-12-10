Speech to Text for Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

injury. one child is ok tonight after he fell into an icy pond. it happened this afternoon at cobblestone crossings in southern vigo county. authorities say a little boy was walking on the pond when he fell in. jose lopez says he was in his apartment when it happened. when he heard a child was in the water... he says he and others didn't hesitate to help. "glad that my friend made it. i made it. the kid made it. the other gentleman was good. just want all the kids out there the ice is fun. i had a lot of fun on it. i've fallen through the ice many different times. just don't put yourself in that position." again...the child is recovering