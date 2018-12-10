Speech to Text for Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

scene. the pool at the vigo county y-m-c-a has been closed for a few months now. lots of people have spoken out against the pool closing. it was one of the only public swimming venues in the area. but the vigo county school corporation might have a solution. news 10's sarah lehman was the board meeting tonight. she joins us live in the newsroom now with what you can expect. it's new for you tonight at 10 rondrell.. a lot of things happened at the vigo county school board meeting tonight. one of those was a big annoucement from superintendent dr. rob haworth. at the end of the meeting he said the school will open their aquatic center to the public -- to replace the closed pool at the y. < the school board meeting was wrapping up. the three members who were leaving the board were saying their goodbyes. that's when superintendent haworth made the big announcement. "in january we will be announcing lap swimming times to the community." a lot of people in the community have been pushing to get the pool at the y-m-c-a to reopen. now, the school wants to help... "we just simply went to the aquatic center started looking for oppurtunities for how we could bring some swimming to our community." that's when they decided they could open the center up to the public... "we'll start very smalll we're thinking 3 days a week with some hours and then if we see that there is a need we'll expand up on those hours but we want to do our fair share and when they y fell on some hard times how can we step in and help." haworth says they want to help the communtiy in any way they can but -- the students and school functions will come first.. "it's still a school facility you know you can't go to the gym and go shoot baskets whenever you want to in one of ouir high schools." > the pool will be open for lap swimming. the school board and aquatic center will announce the dates in january. haworth says they're thinking about three days -- one of them possibly being sunday afternoon. there will be a small fee to use the pool -- that number hasn't been officially set but they're thinking five dollars. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you.