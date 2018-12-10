Clear

14th and Poplar Standoff

14th and Poplar Standoff

Posted: Mon Dec 10 19:25:27 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 19:25:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 14th and Poplar Standoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 news 10 is following a developing story out of terre haute tonight. one neighborhood is secure after a police standoff. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore, patrece dayton has the night off. the terre haute police department says a suspect is also quote secure after the disturbance. it began around 7 this evening near 14th and poplar streets in terre haute. that is when police say they learned a man was inside the home with weapons. police say he refused to come out. news 10 spoke with witnesses in the neighborhood. they say it was quite the scene. 08:57:47,00 clayton ashby "i moved my son to a safer location, and then i also started paying attention to what's going on because this is a very quiet community and you know, things like this don't normally happen." the terre haute police srt unit responded to the
