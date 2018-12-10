Speech to Text for Staying safe with space heaters

second leading cause of house fires in the united states. while they are good at keeping you warm.. they can be dangerous. terre haute assistant fire chief norm loudermilk says there are a few simple steps you can take to keep your family safe. make sure you keep the heater away from other items like clothes. he also says you should keep a 3 foot perimeter around the heater at all times. finally, never plug one into an extension cord or a surge protector. "if you are gonna use a space heater try to save a little bit of money or your furnace isn't doing the job, we just ask that you use common sense. loudermilk says you should treat space heaters like candles. you should always turn them off