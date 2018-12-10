Speech to Text for VCSC Community Conversation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

caused delays. that caused delays. a local school district wants to continue the conversation with parts of the community. vigo county schools held a community listening session today. you may remember, the district started doing these at area schools. now... leaders want to branch out to the public. they say they chose union hospital, because many parents believe health and wellness are huge parts education. vigo county schools superintendent rob haworth says these events help the district be transparent. 15:03:19,20 "today we just want to be listening. we want to hear from our community.. try to do it in a setting that is very comfortable, that is very engaging." school leaders say they'll continue these sessions through the end of the year. then, they plan to take an online