Shawn Keen picked as new Terre Haute Police Chief

Posted: Mon Dec 10 15:16:09 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 15:16:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

me." we're following we're world to me." we're following breaking news tonight... current terre haute police assistant chief shawn keen is taking over as chief. good evening to you.. and thanks for joining us.. patrece dayton has the night off. keen will take over for current chief, john plasse. this evening... we're hearing from keen just hours after this big announcement. jada huddlestun is live tonight... she tells us what keen is looking forward to in his new role. keen will take over as chief on january 1st. at 5... we heard from terre haute mayor duke bennett... he said keen's service made him the perfect choice. as i explained... keen has been with the department for nearly 21 years. for nearly 21 years. just a little while ago... we also talked directly to keen. he told us he's excited to take on this new challenge... keen said he wants to continue to the current projects of the terre haute police department... they include maintaining and improving its relationship with the public. he also stressed the departments need for a new building. but he says he's honored to get the position. " i have worked here for almost 21 years and they are some of the best people that i have ever worked with, and their sacrifice and what they do and have given up for the community is amazing and it's just an honor to be able to serve now as chief." lieutenant matt carden will be the new assistant chief. lieutenant carden has been an officer of the terre haute police department for 23 years. reporting live at the terre haute police
