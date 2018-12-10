Speech to Text for An offensive Christmas song?

and causes. it's been called the most wonderful time of the year. but-- there's a little debate dividing people across the country. it all has to do with one classic, holiday tune. < it's so chilly in the wabash valley, you might as well say it... or... sing it. "baby, it's cold outside!" the song itself has caused a bit of controversy this year. radio stations across the country have pulled it-- and people are taking a closer listen to the lyrics. "i could see where people would think it's kind of creepy because of the whole, 'she's trying to leave, but he wants her to stay.' and that kind of just sounds not right." and lines like this one *say, what's in this drink?* have also been linked to the #metoo movement. "just the stories that are going out about people coming forward about different things going on, and how in colleges like, you hear about it often, like 'watch you drink, don't let somebody slip something in there." frank loesser wrote the song back in 1944. loesser's daughter susan recently spoke out defending the song. she said quote, "the song is not about abuse of power, it's about flirtation, and that's how flirtation was in those days." several folks in the wabash valley have even gone to bat for the song. lauren seib "i don't really think it's offensive, i don't really know why it's a big deal. it's just a song. i feel like, it's a classic song, it's been sang for years. i don't know why now it's a problem." "it's kind of a been a staple for a really long time, and just recently people are kind of getting a little bit more offended about things they don't always have to. // i think it's a cultural thing. like it was different back in the year it was written, versus 2018." *nat* > now-- we turn it over to you at home. should we say "no no no sir" to baby it's cold outside? you can cast your vote on our wthi facebook page or twitter.