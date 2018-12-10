Clear

Poplar Street bridge set to reopen

Posted: Mon Dec 10 15:03:57 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 15:03:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up a little bit. highs we have a second major traffic alert in a week's time! in less than 24 hours... you should be able to get around the east side of terre haute a little easier! county officials say the "poplar street bridge" should re-open tomorrow. right now.. it's closed over thompson ditch, near fruitridge avenue. the county had plans to replace the bridge *last october!! but.. there were a few setbacks
