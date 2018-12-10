Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail Delay request

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. vigo county officials have a little more time to file a response related to the on-going jail lawsuit. a judge granted their request for more time. this motion is connected to the plantiffs request for the county to pay all attorney fees in the case. today was initially the deadline for the county to respond. the judge has moved the deadline to next monday. that's the same day the county "should" give an update on the proposed location of the new jail. county commissioners have asked the city council to rezone the former international paper property. city council members should vote on that request "this"