Teenage found guilty of attacking a teacher could get six years

Posted: Mon Dec 10 15:00:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the city. a teenager found guilty of attacking a teacher could face six years in jail. it's a story we've been following since may of 20--16. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. continuing our coverage.. he tells us what happened today in court. donavon davis changed his plea to guilty in august in the attack of vincennes lincoln teacher cheryl clemens. davis had pleaded not guilty originally. he was in court today for a sentencing hearing. the judge heard from davis' grandmother as well as davis himself. davis admitted to attacking clemmons while answering to questions from the prosecution. he said he kicked the teacher in the face. during questioning he also admitted to hitting clemons with a chair four times. clemons says her injuries have prevented her from returning to work. davis apologized directly to the teacher's family in court. his charge is for aggravated battery resulting in bodily injury. that's a level 3 felony. davis has been under home monitoring since the attack. the defense says his good behavior shows that davis has served his time. the prosecution is asking for six years with the department of corrections and 3 additional years of home additional years of home detention. ultimately, the judge asked for more time to make a decision on the case. so now... sentencing will happen december 18th at eight thirty. live in vincennes, gary brian news
