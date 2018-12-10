Clear

Full House Casino giving Terre Haute another chance

Full House Casino giving Terre Haute another chance

Posted: Mon Dec 10 14:56:27 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 14:56:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Full House Casino giving Terre Haute another chance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10. "two" companies now hope the odds are in their favor to bring a casino to terre haute. one of them is re-introducing a plan that lawmakers previously denied. it's new information we first brought you today on news 10 midday... "full house resorts" has announced it will re-introduce its idea from 20--17. the company wanted to move unused gambling games from its "rising sun" casino to terre haute. "full house" also says it intends to work with indiana lawmakers to ensure a competitive process. just last week -- we learned "spectacle entertainment" bought two casinos in gary, indiana. local businessman, greg gibson -- is involved with that company. he says he hopes to see one of the "gary" licenses moved to terre haute. this could mean "both" companies ask lawmakers to approve a casino in
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Warmer air arrives, but rain chances show up mid-week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe with space heaters

Image

VCSC Community Conversation

Image

Shawn Keen picked as new Terre Haute Police Chief

Image

A little bit of a warmup ahead?

Image

An offensive Christmas song?

Image

Poplar Street bridge set to reopen

Image

Vigo County Jail Delay request

Image

Teenage found guilty of attacking a teacher could get six years

Image

Full House Casino giving Terre Haute another chance

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute