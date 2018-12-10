Speech to Text for Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<welcome to prime real estate, with jane rowe realty. we start our show this week with an incredible find. check out this lovely lake home in park county. this private getaway spot has its own beach area and dock. a side drive leading to an attached three car garage. the owner added a major addition of a family room, bathroom, and double bedroom to the second story. check out the lake views from the huge covered deck over the garage. this home has a brand new roof and includes two fireplaces, one fireplace is gas, and the other wood-burning. come see this four bedroom, two and a half bath home while it lasts. hey, everybody, here we are again on prime real estate. a really, really neat place, close to all the action, but with a country feel. yeah, we're out on east moyer drive, right off of 46, it's called willowbrook south subdivision, about 1.16 acre lot. really nice. it feels like you're kinda out in the country, but with the bypass done, you can get anywhere you want to go really, really quickly from here. yes, just maybe less than quarter of a mile as an access road to 46. or you can just go over the overpass on 46, and you end up on davis. you can take to i-70 into town. but then you also can access everything out there on 46 no, which is really nice. yeah, no doubt about it. let's talk about this house a little bit, jane. yeah, give me the details. well, it's a spacious ranch house, brick, 1.16 acres, three bedroom, two bath. not only are the ceilings in this house ... there's high ceilings in a lot of places in the house, but intricate designs in the ceilings too are really neat. yeah. the dining room has a great little tray ceiling and really beautiful hardwood floors in there. talk about it. you can see the kitchen we're in right now. just all kinds of space in here. yeah, i love the breakfast nook. he's got birds everywhere as we look out there, and a big lot, so you have a lot of nice views. i like the setup here with the master suite on one side of the house, and then the other two bedrooms on the other side. kind of a little privacy. yes. it's a split bedroom plan. the kitchen is very large, and has had an additional cabinets added, additional countertops. we've got formal dining, informal dining, breakfast bar. you've been working this market a long time, jane. what's interesting to me about this house, specifically, is it's got the subdivision feel, but it's a huge lot. yeah. they're very large. lots out here in willowbrook south. i mean it's over an acre, on this one in particular. it's got a garage as well, so just a really, really nice place. a big lot, and that country feel, but close to everything as well. i think this one's a good one. that if i had to guess it's going to be on and off the market pretty quickly. yes, it will. it's listed at $215,000. thanks jane. hi, i'm cindy gilbert from jane rowe realty. thinking of selling your home? call us and find out how we feature our listings on tv throughout the wabash valley. new to the show this week, travis behem. travis, i'm sweating walking around this massive historic property on the north side of town. well, you're right, ross. here we are in the historic markle house located on mill dam road. it's across from the mill dam park. built 1840, by franklin markle, who was abraham's son, a early settler for vigo county. almost six acres, you said? yes, it's a little over six acres, two parcels. and 4,000 finished square feet. correct. yeah, 2,000 square feet per floor, and a full basement. the brick walls, the hardwoods, the fireplaces. i mean you could go on and on and on about this house. it could have a show unto itself. absolutely. but we just need to hit a quick, hot couple of highlights, travis. what is your favorite part of this house? the room we're in here right now, is actually what we consider the master bedroom. that's 33 feet long by about 16 feet. as you can see, gray hardwood floors. there's poplar floors all throughout the house, poplar woodwork. it's just a fantastic feature. so, a historical buff, great house for them. absolutely. or an entrepreneur that wanted to turn this thing into some kind of a wedding venue, an airbnb, this thing has tons and tons of possibilities. the history in it. the well-built craftsmanship. it needs a little bit of love to get it going, but what's the price on it? it's one $175. for that kind of square footage, this kind of acreage. you're right across from mill dam. it's a great spot to be. absolutely. give travis a call folks. this one's not gonna last long. get a piece of vigo county history. jane, you've got me going all over the countryside today. we're out on ... it'd be the southwest corner of town. yes. some land down here, and just a really, really neat house. yeah, this is a great corner lot. it's 1.5 acres and we're on the corner of cullen and curry. four bedrooms, two baths. yes. i just love the flooring throughout, the old original hardwoods and the main part of this house. then you go upstairs to an audition, and just really nice flooring up there too. three more bedrooms, then another bath. it's almost like a dorm upstairs. right. this was originally a bungalow. then they added a attached garage and a story over that, that houses the other three bedrooms and a bath. what's your favorite part about this house, jane? i love the location because you're just five minutes from 41, or you can jump over to 63. you're kinda between the two. you're in honey creek school district. plenty of yard for play. it's move-in ready. this owner went over this entire home, and really did a great job. then it includes a playhouse. it includes appliances that are new. they're stainless. it's ready to go, move-in ready. it's got that old house character here on the main level, and then it's got that addition. so all the space you could ever need as well. right. and there's nice homes around you. they're just not real close, but there's quite a few homes in through here. well, joining me now on prime real estate with jane rowe realty, steve winklepleck. steve, good to see you again. thank you. thank you. tell me a little bit about where we are today. well, we're in libertyville. that's about, oh, 20 minutes from the vigo county courthouse, north on durkee's ferry road. the house is a two bedroom, two bath, 1,232 square feet on the main level. we do have an upstairs that has been finished, as far as framing and then insulation, probably add another 600 square feet to the home. we have one acre of ground, with a two car detached garage. vinyl siding with a metal roof. so we've got everything here ready to go. it is in the process of being remodeled. you have to finish it yourself. we come with the stove and the refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer. we even got a microwave with it, so we've got everything that you possibly need right here. $115,000. finish it off. you're going to be worth a lot more. yeah, it's a great place. i love this a-frame style, and a really nicely done. the back bathroom is really, really nicely remodeled, so we'll show you that. and a real nice selling point to this house. okay. well, that should do it then. thank you, steve. we are on the south end of town, close to the action, but not quite in it, jenny. absolutely. this house here is one of a kind. it's a totally remodeled house. three bedroom, one bath. it has a one car detached garage, with a full fenced in backyard. i loved this house as we were walking through it, tons of space. what really got me, is all the living space. it's an open concept listing, and it'd be great for the next owner. three bedrooms, one bath, kind of all on one side of the house. then the whole rest of the house is kind of an open flow through the kitchen, into a couple big rooms that you could ... i mean people have people over, lots of space. it is, and if you're looking for a turnkey house, this is the house for you. i'm back with jenny jones on prime real estate with jane rowe realty. as you can see, we're in the kitchen of an open concept living space on the north side of town. this house is immaculate, jenny. it is. it is not only immaculate, this is one of a kind. as you can tell, when you walk in the front door, you have an open concept with your dining room, living room, and bathroom. not only that, there's a pantry and everything in this house is brand new. you can tell every little inch of this home has been meticulously gone over, inch by inch, from the countertops to the backsplash. the bathroom, it's all gorgeous. it is. it's beyond gorgeous, ross. lots of space in this house too. the bed and bath situation, there's a lot of them, but then there's even extra rooms and big closets. there is. downstairs on the main level, you have two bedrooms and you have one full bath. but upstairs is where you can make it happen. they can make a master suite oasis up there. walk-in closets, full bathroom upstairs. it's absolutely stunning. look at this house. it's not going to last long. you better call jenny tomorrow, if you want to get this one before it's off the market. thank you. joining me now on prime real estate, kelsey rich, another agent from jane's office. kelsey, tell me a little bit about this house. we're standing in the really nice big living room. yeah. we are on the north side of town in tarrytown. so a three bedroom, two bath home, with a two car attached garage. when you pull up on this lot, you notice that big garage, a really nice perk to this house. the fact that it's attached is even better. then the lot it sits on, talk about that. okay. it's got great parking. like i said, two car garage, a fully fenced in backyard. it'd be great for a playset, maybe even a pool. you said it's on three lots. yes. what a tremendous advantage in a neighborhood. you've got a really big yard up here. yeah, absolutely. in addition to the yard though, the inside is fantastic. three bedrooms, two full bathrooms. we'll show you the master bedroom, master suite back in the back. it's a nice space. then also a bathroom off the hallway. yeah. in addition to that, there's also a bonus room. it would be great as a kid's play area, maybe even a man cave. let's show that bonus room right now. what a great space, off the house a little bit. so it's kind of private, off by itself. you can shut the door, have your own space, and the way it's set up right now, i really love it. yep. it's also heated and cooled. right now it's got concrete flooring, but you could totally put in carpet, make it a kid's area, like i said before. right now they kind of have it set up as a man cave, so that's definitely a perk for a single guy, or . a guy like me? yeah. there you go. perfect. i think this one's going to move fast. kelsey. what's the price? right now it's at $89,900. thanks so much. this charming three bedroom cottage has an enclosed front porch next to an adorable covered front porch. it includes a large shed in the back with additional parking. a formal living room and dining room with hardwoods, and a fireplace. three bedrooms and one bathroom. this updated kitchen has a fully exposed brick wall, also a walk-in pantry. it includes appliances. tons of storage in the pantry, and large rooms. basement has been finished, and has an egress window. could have a fourth bedroom, but it's currently used as a toy room, and a family room. as well as a laundry room and mechanical room. untapped potential in the full attic, with a formal staircase. a new metal roof by honest abe roofing, with transferrable warranty. some newer windows, newer mechanicals, and electric service and wiring. washer/dryer and freezer are negotiable. so check out this home on garfield avenue, really close to collett park. joining me now on prime real estate with jane rowe realty, is jenny jones and other agents from jane's office. jenny, tell me a little bit about where we are. we are in clinton next to sport land park. this is a three bedroom, one bath home, and it is absolutely beautiful. really nice setting here towards the end of a street, with the park at the end of the street. really quiet, nice neighborhood. absolutely. you can enjoy all the amenities of the park in your backyard. that's fantastic. plus this house looks like it's been just totally redone, top to bottom. it's a beautiful place inside. it has. it has new tile, new flooring, new paint. the updated kitchen and updated bathroom. in the kitchen you'll find all stainless steel appliances, with new cabinetry, and a backsplash. in the bathroom they had tile all the way up to the ceiling, and a nice soaker tub. i love the bathroom, and i love the kitchen. when i walked through this house, that's what really jumped off the page at me. look at this beautiful kitchen that we're standing in. it is, it's gorgeous, and you can cook anything in this kitchen. the ceilings are nice, and they're tall, so it makes the house feel even bigger than it is. it is. this house offers nine foot ceilings, so that's a plus, and offers a lot more room. no doubt about it. this is perfect, really, for a lot of places. you could have a family here. it could be a bachelor pad. it's really good for a lot of different types of buyers out there. it's really moderately priced as well. it is. it is listed for $84,900, and it is absolutely worth 100% of the price. no doubt. this is ready to go, folks. a turnkey home in clinton, beautifully done from top to bottom. come and get it while it lasts. thank you. back with jenny jones on prime real estate with jane rowe realty. we're out in the country a little ways tonight, jenny, just tell me about this house. we are. actually, this house is a three bedroom, one bath. totally remodeled, and it is in the seelyville area, which is desirable. it is. it's very nice. as we go to the outside shot of this home, you see it's on a huge lot, and it's got a nice two car garage. it is. the lot is absolutely huge, and it has a two car detached garage that also comes with it, ross. lots of new flooring, new stuff in the kitchen, and new stuff in the bathroom too. like i said, totally remodeled. it is. what's the price on this one? this one's $89,900. you have your master on the first floor, and you have two bedrooms upstairs. i liked that little touch upstairs with the two bedrooms, kind of separated out. i think this one's gonna go quick. it's a good price. it is. call me now. a nice place, kelsey, just talking about this one a little bit. well, it's got three bedrooms, one bath, big huge rooms, on a corner lot. you see hardwood floors and a lot of these houses, but some interesting designs in the hardwoods in this house. it's an older home, and you can tell by the flooring there's some really intricate stuff. they've definitely kept the original character, and most of the floors throughout the entire house. what really got my attention was the back deck, a neat deck. you don't see that so often when you're right here in the middle of the city. yeah, and you'd be surprised that you actually have a lot of privacy back there. it is an open space. be great for cookouts, having people over, and just enjoying the summer. give me the list price, kelsey. it is $74,900. well, it's not everyday we start this segment from the bathroom, but this one is special. kelsey, we're going to go straight to the full shot of the shower. talk about this bathroom a little bit. well, this is definitely not a bathroom that you find in a house this size. this is a two bedroom, one bath, and as you can see, the bathroom has been totally remodeled. i love this house. it's a big house for the price. it is. absolutely. it's got a formal dining area, a big living room, and two big bedrooms. the folks that have this home have updated everything. just talk about some of your favorite parts of this house. i definitely love the yard. i love the location. i love their paint choices. the basement is totally dry. it's been totally redone. that's a pretty good price for a house like this. absolutely. you don't typically find houses this size with this many updates for that price. if you want to come in and have to do no work, folks, come get this one off the market while it lasts. 3117 franklin street, listed at $59,900. this affordable two bedroom cottage on the east side of 25th street. it has a living room, dining room, two bedrooms, a kitchen, and the laundry/bath combo. good size rooms, that includes the kitchen appliances, and the washer and dryer. it has a lovely covered front porch and covered back porch entrance. a small partial basement, and an updated hvac system. the shed in the backyard comes with it as well. are you looking for your first home? maybe you're downsizing. you have a small family, a single occupant, or do you want a rental property, this place has so many possibilities. get it while it lasts. joining me now for the first time on prime real estate, another agent from jane's office, lee goddard. good morning. lee, great to be with us today. thanks for coming, and tell me about this house. it's a nice house. it's 1,249 square foot. it's about five, six blocks from the fairbanks park, and just 12 blocks from the university. it's a big house for $60,000. a lot of space here. very large rooms. it's got a 100 amp breaker box. the new original hardwood plank floors. they really shined up nice, it really looks good. when i walked in, that was the first thing i noticed, was the floors. we'll go to a shot of that right now. you can see in the really large living and dining room, these floors really look great. yeah, very large rooms in, both the living room here, and the dining room both. i don't think this one will last long at this price. historic neighborhood, only $60,000. 1,200 square feet, folks, come and get it. 61 south 18th street, listed at $54,900. this beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom home has high ceilings, new windows in 2017, new plumbing in 2018. new paint on the interior and exterior of the home. a fenced in backyard with a shed, and lots of natural sunlight inside. it's a great starter home, or investment property. the seller is offering a one year home warranty. check out 61 south 18th street today. joining me now on prime real estate, another agent from jane's office, cindy gilbert. cindy, why don't you tell me where we are today. we're at 1418 5th avenue. cindy, what about this house really stands out? the large rooms, it's spacious. everything is nice and new and clean. it's ready to move into. when we pulled up on the curb, i couldn't help but notice it looks like the roof is newer. the sightings newer. this is really a nice place. it really is. i mean it's just ready. we are standing in between the master bedroom and the living room, and there's just all kinds of room in here. you don't see bedrooms this big in a house this size, and it's got a big living room as well. exactly. and it also has a second bedroom, and a nice bathroom, with a small dining room. so this house is also priced to move, cindy, talk about that call us and find out how we feature our listings on tv throughout the wabash valley. hi. we're lee and rene goddard from jane rowe realty. tune into prime real estate sunday morning on my fox 10. call and ask how your house could be featured next. this is cindy gilbert. cindy, tell me where we are. we're at 1540 7th avenue. cindy, this house listed under $50,000. you don't see a lot of listings at that price. there's a lot of house here for that kind of money. it's a really nice house. it has custom cabinets, a large kitchen, two bedrooms, the living room. and a really nice full basement. what i really noticed right when we pulled up is the big garage in the back. talk about that a little bit. yes, the garage is 24 by 30, it's on two lots. plenty of room out there for a couple of cars. it even looked even bigger than that. so extra room for the lawnmower or whatever else you want to put out there. and a double lot's always nice. you're not too close to the neighbors. the backyard is fenced in. so we also have peach trees in the backyard. i mean, it feels country outside. that's great. right in the middle of town, a country feel. come get this one while it last, folks. 2345 5th avenue in terre haute, listed at $39,900. don't miss this beautifully remodeled cottage home. this home sits on two lots. offering two bedrooms, one bath, a large utility room with laundry hookups. a kitchen with an eating area. a home security system, new siding, new floor coverings, new windows, pex plumbing, new fixtures, and fresh paint throughout. totally remodeled top to bottom. get this one today. investors out there, check this one out. 826 north 10th street in terre haute, listed for $36,900. this is a great rental property in really good condition. just south of the bush restaurant in terre haute. come see it today. 1705 north 12th street in terre haute listed at $29,900. are you looking for a starter home or investment property? this two bedroom, one bathroom home is located on the north side of terre haute. it's being sold as is, and will allow you to update to your own liking at a reasonable price. it has a fenced in yard, and the garage has been converted into an efficiency apartment. call today to schedule a viewing. hi. we're lee and rene goddard from jane rowe realty. tune into prime real estate sunday mornings on my fox 10. call and ask how your house could be featured next. hi, i'm steve winklepleck with jane rowe realty. thinking of selling your home? call us at over rowe realty and find out how we feature our listings on tv throughout the wabash valley. hi, i'm cindy gilbert from jane rowe realty. tune into prime real estate sunday mornings only on my fox 10. call and ask how your house to be featured next. joining me now on prime real estate. we're going to go to the commercial part of the show. stephanie egan has a wonderful property in cayuga, indiana. that's where we are. lots of potential here, steph. let's talk about it a little bit. this is a great property. there's over an acre here with a huge warehouse, with 14 foot overhead garage doors, 18 foot ceilings. the possibilities are endless. they really are. we're in kind of the bathroom, locker room area, so lots of storage. there's a place for offices. those bay doors outside, we'll show you those. i mean they're massive. you could pull anything in and out of there. the whole acre here is fenced, so that's another good thing about it. in the warehouse space alone, there's over 1,300 square feet just in that area alone. then you've got this whole nother building, with other area that you could do- there's all manufacturing in there with epoxy floor, which is about 500 square feet. you have your office space, like i said, and then the bathrooms in here. it's endless. sitting in cayuga, you could put any type of car repair shop in here, just lots of stuff, and for one low price. $74,900. it could be a car shop, towing center, storage units. i mean you name it. the possibilities are endless in cayuga, indiana, folks. come and get it now. a unique property now on prime real estate. we're here with jane out on the south end of town. we've got a commercial property. it actually has two buildings sitting on it. tell me about it. it's been used as a doctor's office and therapy. there's a second building that they used for therapy. it's the corner of 10th and spring hill, and it's nearly an acre. it's 0.86 of an acre. so, it is zoned commercial, and it's ready to go. you can buy the trade fixtures if you're going to use it for a similar service. but it would have many other uses, as far as like, i could see a beauty shop, a insurance office, different places like that could use it. that's what really caught my eye when we walked in, is everything seems like it's just ready for you. yes, . so there's no work to be done here. right, and especially if it's the same profession, it's ready to go. all right jane, let's sell it. another unique property here on prime real estate. i'm joined by stephanie egan once again. stephanie, tell me a little bit about where we are today. well, we are down in sullivan, indiana. at a church. it's not everyday you see a church on the market. talk about this property. well, this property is located just a few blocks away from downtown. it's minutes away. you've got cute boutique shopping. you're minutes away from the lake. it's easy access to the highway. lots of advantages for this place. and for the price of this property, there is tons and tons of square footage. absolutely, over 2,500 square feet. so we talked a little bit off camera about what the possibilities would be for a place like this. i mean, how do you envision this if somebody didn't want to come in and keep it a church? if someone didn't want to keep it a church, there are endless amount of possibilities. you could do a daycare. you can divide this up into a rental property. you could come in and completely remodel the inside, and make it a home. absolutely. no doubt about it. stephanie, what's our price point as we sit? we're at $54,900 right now. and it's almost 2,500 square feet, you said? 2,500 square feet. 2,500 square feet for just almost $55,000, folks, that is a heck of a buy. come get it in sullivan. hi, i'm jenny jones from jane rowe realty. thinking of selling your home? call us and find out how we feature our listings on tv throughout the wabash valley. hi, i'm jane rowe meiners from jane rowe realty. tune into prime real estate sunday mornings only on my fox 10. call and ask how your house could be featured next. lots of land available in this episode of prime real estate. we'll start with commercial property in vigo county. this high traffic area land is ready to develop. approximately 228 by 130 feet. it's level land that's mostly cleared. lots of opportunities here. it's currently zoned residential, vacant, plotted lots. drive by on north 25th street and take a look. 4414 north 16th street in terre haute. two vacant lots on the north side being sold as is. this vacant lot includes wells, septic, and electric is run to the property. 1001 knowles in clinton. are you looking for a charming lot to build your bungalow? this lot provides mature trees, and city sewage. perfect to build your charming home on a corner lot. you've been watching prime real estate with jane rowe realty, your friend in real estate. just call to find out how your house can be featured next. call