Monday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Mon Dec 10 09:27:32 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 09:28:01 PST 2018
this afternoon the sunshine comes back out, but it doesn't do much for our temperatures. day time highs today topping out at 36. then tonight the sky stays clear and we'll be cold. overnight lows dropping to 21. tomorrow finally starting the warming trend. day time highs getting to 42 with plenty of sun. expect a wintry mix to move in on wednesday.
Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
A cold start to the week, but a warmer end.
