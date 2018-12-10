Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

this afternoon the sunshine comes back out, but it doesn't do much for our temperatures. day time highs today topping out at 36. then tonight the sky stays clear and we'll be cold. overnight lows dropping to 21. tomorrow finally starting the warming trend. day time highs getting to 42 with plenty of sun. expect a wintry mix to move in on wednesday.