Speech to Text for Casino company places second bet on Terre Haute

we have breaking news regarding a possible casino in terre haute. news 10 found a news release earlier today put out by full house resorts. this is the same company that looked at a terre haute casino two years ago. but that effort failed to get out of a senate committee. full house said it will reintroduce its idea from 2017. it wants to take unused gaming stations from its casino and license in rising sun and place them here in terre haute. full house says it also "intends to work with indiana legislators to ensure a fair and competitive process that will maximize benefits for indiana and for terre haute." i spoke with full house vice president alex stolyar within the last hour. he says he will be in terre haute tomorrow. we will speak with him more about