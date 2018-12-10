Speech to Text for Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homes and businesses across the region. it's back! the winter blues... the days are shorter and nights are colder. if you are feeling "in the dumps?" well, news 10's abby kirk explains...you are not alone. she joins us live from downtown terre haute. abby, good morning! jon...good morning! yes, physicians say more than 14 million americans struggle with a disorder called ... seasonal affective disorder, or "sad" for short. it's truly the "winter blues!" and---i spoke to a local woman who says she no stranger to the feeling... < *salvation army ring* the cold months are back... "during the winter, i could go to sleep and sleep like a bear." nearly 10 hours of sunlight per day.... "and all you want to do is just curl up with a book or watch television. you don't feel the motivation to go out and do anything." ...the motivation is difficult for "jeri taylor." "if i was able, i would live very closer to the equator...where it is sunny more often ." for nearly 20 years -- she has suffered with what is called "seasonal affective disorder" o "sad" for short. "i've had this for really as long as ive been an adult, i believe." "it comes and goes and its own. where it comes in the fall and then leaves again when the spring comes and the days start getting longer." it's a type of depression that's related to changes in the season. "there is an overwhelming amount of sadness, depressed thoughts, um, increased hunger." taylor says she thought she had depression. later, a doctor diagnosed with her with "sad." "i told him, i just feel terrible. i'm sleepy, i don't feel like myself. and i feel pretty good in the summer. overtime he was able to diagnose me with seasonal affective disorder." she says she's found ways to treat her winter blues... "see a physician, get a dianosis, and get the treatment that makes you feel better. you don't have to be miserable." > taylor told me some ways she has dealt with her winter blues. what she has to say plus advice from a local physcologist. that's coming up in our next 30 minutes. reporting live in terre haute, im businesses across the region. more than 14 million americans fall into a depression when the seasons change. otherwise known as "seasonal affective disorder." you or someone you may know may be suffering from this and not even know it! news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute to walk us through some ways many of you can stay happy during the colder months. at 5-30 i introduced you to a local woman who is diagnosed with what is called "seasonal affective disorder." it's literally the winter blues... as---she tells me she find herself feeling depressed...when the winter months come around. i spoke with a local physcologist---tom johnson. he offered some ways people can treat their so-called "winter blues. johnson says the reasons why people tend to struggle during the holdays...are endless.... anything from the weather ---to losing a loved one...can trigger you to feel in the dumps... some symptoms include feeling extremely sleepy, unmotivated, and not wanting to be "social." johnson says, first of all ...you need to see a physician before diagnosing yourself with "seasonal affective disorder. on top of that, there are some things you can do to help relieve your "blues." johnson recommends surrouding yourself by a lot of light, medication, and or see a therapist. live in terre haute, ak,