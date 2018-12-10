All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert for terre haute drivers - part of hulman street will be closed "off and on" through friday. the affected part is between state road 46 and fruitridge avenue. closures will happen between eight in the morning and four in the afternoon. the city says crews will be working daily on gas line repairs.

the snow continues to fall in the southeast - creating a dangerous monday morning commute! more than a foot and a half of snow has already fallen in parts of the carolinas and virginia. some areas could get another six to ten inches before the snow stops. the storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the region.

more than 14 million americans fall into a depression when the seasons change. otherwise known as "seasonal affective disorder." you or someone you may know may be suffering from this and not even know it! news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute to walk us through some ways many of you can stay happy during the colder months. at 5-30 i introduced you to a local woman who is diagnosed with what is called "seasonal affective disorder." it's literally the winter blues... as---she tells me she find herself feeling depressed...when the winter months come around. i spoke with a local psychologist---tom johnson. he offered some ways people can treat their so-called "winter blues. johnson says the reasons why people tend to struggle during the holidays...are endless.... anything from the weather ---to losing a loved one...can trigger you to feel in the dumps... some symptoms include feeling extremely sleepy, unmotivated, and not wanting to be "social." johnson says, first of all ...you need to see a physician before diagnosing yourself with "seasonal affective disorder. on top of that, there are some things you can do to help relieve your "blues." johnson recommends surrounding yourself by a lot of light, medication, and or see a therapist. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

plans are underway to improve broadband connectivity in rural indiana communities. that includes parke county - and you can help! you're asked to fill out a survey and give your input on internet service and quality. that data will be used to figure out the next step to make improvements. the survey is only open to people who live in parke county. we've linked you to it at wthitv.com.

time is running out to get those christmas goodies in the mail. several indiana post offices will have sunday hours this coming weekend. this includes the terre haute and the rose locations. post offices will be open on sunday -- the 16th. the terre haute location will be open from 11 the morning until 3 in the afternoon. terre haute-rose will be open from 10am to 2pm.

a christmas season tradition continues at deming park in terre haute. this year - several local organizations have decorated 19 shelters with different holiday themes. it's all part of christmas in the park. and tonight at six - judges will cast their votes on which displays are the best. news 10's very own susan dinkel will be one of the judges. you can check out all the displays through december 26th until the park closes each night.