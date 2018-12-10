A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Early AM Fog, becoming sunny. High: 37°

Monday Night: Mostly clear, still cold. Low: 21°

Tuesday: More sunshine, slightly warmer. High: 42°

Detailed Forecast: We're still starting the week off with colder than average temperatures here in the valley. The good news is, we're dry to start the work week. Today expect highs in the mid to upper 30's with the potential for a little bit of fog this morning. Tonight the sky stays clear and we'll be cold again with lows at 21. Tomorrow more sunshine and finally breaking out of the 30's. Highs tomorrow at 42. A system is set to move in Wednesday that could bring us a wintry mix for the end of the week, but we're keeping an eye on it.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031