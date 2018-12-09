Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Dec 09 20:53:15 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 09 20:53:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear mostly clear skies will set in through the night tonight and temperatures will drop to the teens. bundle up when going outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and mostly sunny skies will continue. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 20's and it will feel slightly warmer outside due to warm southwest winds. mostly clear skies will continue through the night tomorrow as well. mostly clear skies will set in through the night tonight and temperatures will drop to the teens. bundle up when going outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and mostly sunny skies will continue. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 20's and it will feel slightly warmer outside due to warm southwest winds. mostly clear skies will continue through the night tomorrow as well. mostly clear skies will set in through the night tonight and temperatures will drop to the teens. bundle up when going outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and mostly sunny skies will continue. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 20's and it will feel slightly warmer outside due to warm southwest winds. mostly clear skies will continue through the night tomorrow as well. mostly clear skies will set in through the night tonight and temperatures will drop to the teens. bundle up when going outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and mostly sunny skies will continue. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 20's and it will feel slightly warmer outside due to warm southwest winds. mostly clear skies will continue through the night tomorrow as well.
Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Cold now, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Image

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sycamore women beat UIC

Image

Marshall earns career milestone with Rivet win

Image

North Daviess stays perfect

Image

Eastern Greene slips past N. Knox

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute