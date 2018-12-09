Speech to Text for Sunday Evening Forecast

mostly clear skies will set in through the night tonight and temperatures will drop to the teens. bundle up when going outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and mostly sunny skies will continue. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 20's and it will feel slightly warmer outside due to warm southwest winds. mostly clear skies will continue through the night tomorrow as well.