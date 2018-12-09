Clear

Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Posted: Sun Dec 09 16:34:37 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 09 16:34:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

linked you to it at wthitv.com. a hoosier lawmaker says he wants to shorten the legislative session... and save indiana taxpayers some money. state senator eric bassler says he is working on a bill that would shorten indiana's legislative sessions by one month. he says the change would encourage lawmakers to be more efficient with their time. bassler says he thinks all the work could still get done... and he estimates it would save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. bassler says his bill may not make it through this year but he
