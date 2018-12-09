Clear

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

Posted: Sun Dec 09 16:32:14 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 09 16:32:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

customers customers of a popular local diner are still supporting the restaurant after it was destroyed by a fire. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. the kat-a-korner diner in sullivan was ravaged by fire nearly a month ago. the fire was ruled accidental and it put a dozen people out of work. new's 10's garrett brown has in sullivan today and has more on efforts to help employees of the beloved diner. < if you asked anyone in sullivan what the kat-a-korner was known for you'd probably hear their fried fish. customers had the chance to have that fish again... this time to support those who cook and serve it. usually the melody lounge in sullivan is quite on sundays. but that wasn't the case this weekend. that's as supporters of the kat a korner diner like shelly parris turned out for a good meal. "we were devastated. we just loved the place. we loved the previous owners and we love the new owners. we're just so sorry that this happened." the fire back in november put twelve people out of work. knowing these employees wouldn't have much money for the holidays groups from the community stepped forward to set up a fish fry. "hey, lets do a fish fry or something since we were known for our fish fry at the kat a korner. try to help get something for the employees get through the holiday season." all the funds raised went towards the employees affected by the fire. all of which were serving at the lounge thanking their regular customers for all their support. "its been heartwarming, you known. its brought tears to my eyes a couple of times and we couldn't thank them enough for their generosity." its an event that shows even out of tragedy a community can come together. especially to support those this holiday season. "this love that we see right here, right now is awesome. i tell you sullivan county never fails, never fails." now it will take quite a bit of time before progress will be made towards the kat a korner. but if you would like to see updates or other events that might take place in the future go to our website at wthtiv.com. back
Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Cold now, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Bill to Shorten Indiana Legislative Sessions

Image

Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sycamore women beat UIC

Image

Marshall earns career milestone with Rivet win

Image

North Daviess stays perfect

Image

Eastern Greene slips past N. Knox

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

South Knox beats Robinson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute