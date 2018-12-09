Speech to Text for Kat-A-Korner Fish Fry

customers customers of a popular local diner are still supporting the restaurant after it was destroyed by a fire. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. the kat-a-korner diner in sullivan was ravaged by fire nearly a month ago. the fire was ruled accidental and it put a dozen people out of work. new's 10's garrett brown has in sullivan today and has more on efforts to help employees of the beloved diner. < if you asked anyone in sullivan what the kat-a-korner was known for you'd probably hear their fried fish. customers had the chance to have that fish again... this time to support those who cook and serve it. usually the melody lounge in sullivan is quite on sundays. but that wasn't the case this weekend. that's as supporters of the kat a korner diner like shelly parris turned out for a good meal. "we were devastated. we just loved the place. we loved the previous owners and we love the new owners. we're just so sorry that this happened." the fire back in november put twelve people out of work. knowing these employees wouldn't have much money for the holidays groups from the community stepped forward to set up a fish fry. "hey, lets do a fish fry or something since we were known for our fish fry at the kat a korner. try to help get something for the employees get through the holiday season." all the funds raised went towards the employees affected by the fire. all of which were serving at the lounge thanking their regular customers for all their support. "its been heartwarming, you known. its brought tears to my eyes a couple of times and we couldn't thank them enough for their generosity." its an event that shows even out of tragedy a community can come together. especially to support those this holiday season. "this love that we see right here, right now is awesome. i tell you sullivan county never fails, never fails." now it will take quite a bit of time before progress will be made towards the kat a korner. but if you would like to see updates or other events that might take place in the future go to our website at wthtiv.com. back