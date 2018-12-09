Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Cold and clear to end the weekend.

Posted: Sun Dec 09 08:21:18 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 09 08:21:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about today's chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today sunshine rolls back into the valley, but we keep the temperatures cold. highs today only getting to 34. then tonight the sky stays mostly clear making us very cold. overnight lows down to 16. tomorrow more sunshine, but still sticking in the 30's with day time highs topping out at 38. expect dry conditions until wednesday night. illinois governor-elect j-b pritzker joined senator dick durbin today sunshine rolls back into the valley, but we keep the temperatures cold. highs today only getting to 34. then tonight the sky stays mostly clear making us very cold. overnight lows down to 16. tomorrow more sunshine, but still sticking in the 30's with day time highs topping out at 38. expect dry conditions until wednesday night. today sunshine rolls back into the valley, but we keep the temperatures cold. highs today only getting to 34. then tonight the sky stays mostly clear making us very cold. overnight lows down to 16. tomorrow more sunshine, but still sticking in the 30's with day time highs topping out at 38. expect dry conditions until today sunshine rolls back into the valley, but we keep the temperatures cold. highs today only getting to 34. then tonight the sky stays mostly clear making us very cold. overnight lows down to 16. tomorrow more sunshine, but still sticking in the 30's with day time highs topping out at 38. expect dry conditions until wednesday night.
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Continued, below-average cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sycamore women beat UIC

Image

Marshall earns career milestone with Rivet win

Image

North Daviess stays perfect

Image

Eastern Greene slips past N. Knox

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

South Knox beats Robinson

Image

Marshall holds off SV

Image

Parke Heritage wins first ever home game

Image

Barr-Reeve knocks off Memorial

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday