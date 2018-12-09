Speech to Text for Marshall earns career milestone with Rivet win

over rivet.. after the rivet girls reached the state finals last year.. the patriots return feeling like they've got something to prove.. **the 1-a 2nd ranked patriots going for a milestone win tonight against north knox.. **early on.. freshman graycie poe finds senior makinzi meurer streaking baseline for the lay in... warriors take the lead on the bucket.. **but the patriots buckle down on defense.. ball knocked away.. grace waggoner saves it and goes to the tin...patriots go on a 12-2 run.. **tia tolbert spent most of the first half in foul trouble.. but the comes to life in the 2nd.. tolbert coast to coast just before the buzzer vincennes rivet wins on the road.. 55-43.. i mentioned a milestone.. patriots' head coach rick marshall.. who used to coach at north knox.. picks up win number 400 in his career.. < it's a great honor but i've been very blessed both here at north knox and vincennes rivet with some tremendous young ladies that really play hard basketball and like i told the kids tonight, the game was not about me. this game was about them and getting some retribution for last