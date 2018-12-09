Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

skies will remain throughout the region for the first part of the night. it will be cold throughout the night with lows in the mid teens! bundle up if you have to be outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's. the clouds will move away through the night and mostly sunny skies will take over. another cold night is in store with lows in the teens again tomorrow night. some clouds throughout the wabash valley are not partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the region for the first part of the night. it will be cold throughout the night with lows in the mid teens! bundle up if you have to be outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's. the clouds will move away through the night and mostly sunny skies will take over. another cold night is in store with lows in the teens again tomorrow night. some clouds throughout the wabash valley are not out of the question. partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the region for the first part of the night. it will be cold throughout the night with lows in the mid teens! bundle up if you have to be outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's. the clouds will move away through the night and mostly sunny skies will take over. another cold night is in store with lows in the teens again tomorrow night. some clouds throughout the wabash valley are not out of the question. partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the region for the first part of the night. it will be cold throughout the night with lows in the mid teens! bundle up if you have to be outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's. the clouds will move away through the night and mostly sunny skies will take over. another cold night is in store with lows in the teens again tomorrow night. some clouds throughout the wabash valley are not out of the question. partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the region for the first part of the night. it will be cold throughout the night with lows in the mid teens! bundle up if you have to be outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's. the clouds will move away through the night and mostly sunny skies will take over. another cold night is in store with lows in the teens again tomorrow night. some clouds throughout the wabash valley are not out of the question. partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the region for the first part of the night. it will be cold throughout the night with lows in the mid teens! bundle up if you have to be outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's. the clouds will move away through the night and mostly sunny skies will take over. another cold night is in store with lows in the teens again tomorrow night. some clouds throughout the wabash valley are not out of the question. partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the region for the first part of the night. it will be cold throughout the night with lows in the mid teens! bundle up if you have to be outside! tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 30's. the clouds will move away through the night and mostly sunny skies will take over. another cold night is in store with lows in the teens again tomorrow night. some clouds throughout the wabash