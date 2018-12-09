Speech to Text for South Knox beats Robinson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

54-52 over the cats.. **another interstate matchup pits the visiting robinson maroons against the spartans of south knox.. **2nd quarter.. maroons down big.. but brayden childress cuts into the south knox lead with the lay in.. good recovery by robinson there.. **spartans' nick johnson had a great night.. he's the homecoming king.. and the king of the three ball.. splashes it in.. **then.. some great court vision by gannon bobe as he finds johnson in transition.. we know he can dunk.. but this is a trickier finish.. he goes for 19 points as the