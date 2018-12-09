Speech to Text for Marshall holds off SV

**south vermillion trying to string together wins for the first time this season.. wildcats hosting marshall.. **south vee trails by 15 at the half.. but looking to make the comeback.. bryce mcleish fires inside to connor vanlannen.. an easy right hand finish.. **these are the kind of plays you make in a comeback.. this ball poked away.. recovered by brandon johnson.. and he finds vanlannen who floats it in again.. he had 23 points.. **south vermillion got so close before marshall locked it down.. lance rees swats away the fast break lay up.. and it's jesse burdick who turns the table and dunks it down.. south vee's comeback falls just short.. marshall picks up a nice road win..