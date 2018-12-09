Speech to Text for Parke Heritage wins first ever home game

in o-t.. **parke heritage basketball with its first ever home game.. the wolves in the home opener against north putnam.. **cougars get on the board first.. but how's this for an answer.. landon newnum catch and shoot for three.. if you've watched parke heritage.. no surprise he knocks it down.. **later.. wolves in transition.. riley ferguson threads the needle for a jaylen crull finish.. that gives the home team the lead.. **final seconds of the first quarter.. i'm not even sure i need to say anything.. newnum at the buzzer.. i mean just look at it again.. going away from the basket.. what a heave.. newnum goes for 33 points.. parke heritage gotta be the only team in the state with a perfect home record.. wolves win 66-51.