Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve knocks off Memorial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

68-67.. it's a tough weekend for 1- a 2nd ranked barr-reeve.. the vikings suffered their first loss of the season last night against linton.. but they face another ranked opponent tonight.. **barr-reeve travels down to the ford center to face 3-a 9th ranked evansville memorial.. **gabe gladish there hits from three.. vikings had the lead after three quarters.. but trail late in the 4th.. **but no panic from barr-reeve.. gladish open up top and he hits a big one.. that ties the ball game and it forces overtime at the ford center.. **then in o-t.. brycen graber throws a dime.. the alley-oop to isaac wagler to give barr-reeve the lead.. the vikings lock it down on the defensive end.. nothing falling for memorial as the clock expires.. 1-a number two barr-reeve downs the 9th ranked team in 3-a.. vikings win 59-53