Speech to Text for Sycamores beat Truman State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good evening.. after a rough loss to north texas this week.. indiana state basketball needs to get back on track before a challenging holiday road swing.. **sycamores wrap up the home stand against division-two truman state.. **i-s-u up truman state.. **i-s-u up just one midway through the 2nd half.. a slow start.. but jordan barnes doing what he does.. gets the sycamores going with a pull-up three.. coach greg lansing says this team feeds off his energy.. **and they did just that.. barnes finds tyreke key open for a corner three.. sycamores just rolling right along.. **later.. j-b takes the handoff... uses devin thomas as a screen and drills the open three... barnes puts up 20 points for the trees.. **that's easy to do when you shoot the three like this.. barnes again strikes from deep.. he shot 55 percent from three tonight.. **but it was tyreke key who really shined for the sycamores in this one.. he goes into the paint and muscles it in.. indiana state uses a 22-to-nothing run in the 2nd half to put away truman state.. tyreke key scoring a career-high 26 points as the sycamores win 77-69. < ...the poor spurts we have to make shorter.>