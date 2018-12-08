Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Cold and dry for the weekend, warming up in the work week.

Posted: Sat Dec 08 06:39:55 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 08 07:01:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today expect to see times of both sun and clouds but staying cold. temperatures not moving much above freezing, with a high of 32. tonight even colder as clouds roll in. overnight lows down to a chilly 18 degrees. then tomorrow more sunshine helping to warm us up a few degrees, but still sticking in the 30's. highs tomorrow at 36. expect to stay dry through
Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
A Cold Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

