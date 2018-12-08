Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today expect to see times of both sun and clouds but staying cold. temperatures not moving much above freezing, with a high of 32. tonight even colder as clouds roll in. overnight lows down to a chilly 18 degrees. then tomorrow more sunshine helping to warm us up a few degrees, but still sticking in the 30's. highs tomorrow at 36. expect to stay dry today expect to see times of both sun and clouds but staying cold. temperatures not moving much above freezing, with a high of 32. tonight even colder as clouds roll in. overnight lows down to a chilly 18 degrees. then tomorrow more sunshine helping to warm us up a few degrees, but still sticking in the 30's. highs tomorrow at today expect to see times of both sun and clouds but staying cold. temperatures not moving much above freezing, with a high of 32. tonight even colder as clouds roll in. overnight lows down to a chilly 18 degrees. then tomorrow more sunshine helping to warm us up a few degrees, but still sticking in the 30's. highs tomorrow at 36. expect to today expect to see times of both sun and clouds but staying cold. temperatures not moving much above freezing, with a high of 32. tonight even colder as clouds roll in. overnight lows down to a chilly 18 degrees. then tomorrow more sunshine helping to warm us up a few degrees, but still sticking in the 30's. highs tomorrow at 36. expect to stay dry through