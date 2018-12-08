Speech to Text for Segment Three, In The Paint

welcome back to in the paint... it's the biggest game of the young season.. down in linton.. it's a top ten showdown.. the 2-a number 10 miners hosting 1-a 2nd ranked.. and unbeaten.. barr-reeve.. **linton coach joey hart said this game is being played in america.. and it was a packed house for sure.. **2nd quarter.. check out the action from the vikings here... isaac wagler gives it to keegan o'neill and he dishes it back for the easy finish.. barr- reeve jumped out to a big lead early in this one.. **but the miners fight back.. just before halftime.. sammy robbins from downtown.. that gives linton some momentum heading to the break.. **3rd quarter.. the vikings didn't learn.. they dare robbins to shoot it again.. and the senior steps up and drills the triple.. you see the frustration from barr-reeve.. **vikings trying to stop to the comeback.. gabe gladish gets a step off the screen and hits a great shot for a long two.. gladish had 27 points.. **but the miners were dialed in.. fast break.. lincoln hale lays it in off the glass.. he had 13.. a huge swing for linton.. the miners up 10 headed to the 4th.. **barr-reeve in come back mode now.. brycen graber goes the length of the floor and rattles in the floater.. the vikings would cut the lead to 5.. **but linton just kept pouring it in.. evan slover in the lane.. he's hacked and finishes with a bucket.. a brilliant effort from linton gives effort from linton gives the miners their biggest victory so far this season.. barr-reeve falls on the road.. 63-59 against linton.. eastern greene was looking to greene was eastern eastern greene was looking to knock off washington for the third time in the last four years.... the two met at the hatchet house.... 1st qtr, great court vision from drew helton as he finds a streaking jaysce skinner for the easy bucket, t-birds up 5 early... later in the 1st, helton tries his hand at shooting, coming off the screen and drilling the three pointer...eastern in control early... hatchets looking for an answer of their own on offesnse & get one from senior big man hunter killion with the soft touch at the rim...he had 18 points and 10 rebounds.... washington wins 68-52....hatchet s get their frist win of the season.... vincennes lncoln opened big 8 conference play with a home game against mount carmel, illinois... start of the 3rd qtr, torrence gillis left open on the inbounds pass, hesitates on the three and drives into the lane, alices up by 4... later in 3rd, torrence gives up the ball but evan combs quickly gives it back for the open three, count it...lincoln up by 7... after a mt. carmel bucket, combs flys up the floor and throws up the floater, no good but senior hunter hopwood is there and puts it back in for the alices...he had 21 points. vincennes lincoln 65-59.... casey-westfield continues to roll through the season, through six games the closest any opponent has come to them is 17 points... the six and ohh warriors hosted robinson... ethan gilbert was running the show just how you want a point guard too.....he had nine assist.... of course its easy to pile up dimes when you have noah livingston as a teammate..... the casey sharpshooter can flat out shoot the rock... if you are going to beat casey you have to stop luke richards..... robinson does with the steal from jeffrey go-ble...dylan smith scores on the other end for the maroons.. casey turn to play defense....they knock the ball loose...off to races.... livingston finishes....16 points... casey 76-63.... luke richards 25 points, 13 rebounds... marshall was looking for a home lic win against paris.... tigers mason hutchings with the sick bounce pass to jude sullivan for a paris bucket... jesse burdick splits two defenders on the drive, misses but cleans up his own mess...the marshall big man had a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds... isaac wood continues to have a nice start to the season for marshall... wood takes the contact and still banks home two.he led marshall with 16.... time now for our sports 10 spirit award winners tonight... .... first up the washington hatchets... next it's the hatchets... washington first up the tonight... .... first up the washington hatchets... next it's the northview knights... the bloomfield cardinals... finally the casey-westfile warriors... up next is our subway play of the night... it goes to linton's sammy robbins.. hit three big three's in the 2nd and 3rd quarter to jump start linton comeback.. time now for the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the