Segment Two In The Paint

back welcome back welcome back to in the paint... both west vigo and northview entered the night looking for their first win of the season.... who would get it tonight, because the two met in brazil for a wic contest... collin salyers found himself a dancing partner, then drops the defender with the sick spin move... the west vigo star had 20 points... the vikings came to play....colton yates nails the baseline jumper.... west vigo built a double-digit first quarter lead... northview wasn't out of it because they have this guy.... cade bryan hits the five-footer..... west vigo point guard zion stephens breaking ankles with the nasty crossover....he gets to the tin with ease... west vigo wins 62-54.....vikings pick up their first win of the season... before the boys game at northview, same two teams met in a girls wic contest... jenny lundy dominated the post like always, nice spin....she had 15 points and 7 rebounds.... fourth quarter...kylee stepp falling down, throws it up and in....west vigo down 22..... northview has a freshman i really like in macey timberman...she comes to play, she's a baller... she gets the home gym bounce on the three... northview wins 50-21....lady knights have won four straight over the lady vikings.... class 1a, 14th ranked looogootee is off to a soild three and one start to the season.... the lions were going for a home win tonight against forest park..... 1st qtr, silas bauer corner three, lions trail by 7.. bauer had 11 ltr in the 1st, missed three but loogootee, but nathaniel hart gets the board and fights off the defenders for the put back... jordan wildman comes up with the steal and fastbreak the other way...lions down by 3 in the first... lions fall in this one 54-40 at the birdcage, washington catholic hosted vincennes rivet. 3rd qtr, in bounds play by macaine claycomb and colten mouzin as mouzin fires it back down low to claycomb for the bucket and the foul... final minute of the 3rd, austin finch comes up with the steal and takes off the other way for the easy lay in, patriots up big in this one... 4th qtr, cardinals didn't quit though as justin wu misses his first shot but follows the miss, gets the board and the lay in for the cardinals... vincennes rivet beats washington catholic 66 to 23... mouzin 24 points.. still to come we have highlights from the big showdown between linton and barr-reeve.... plus, we made stops at washington, vincennes lincoln and casey-westfield... we'll have that for you, when in the