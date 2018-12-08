Speech to Text for Segment One In The Paint

evening good evening good evening good evening and welcome to in the paint... we have a lot of games to get too, including a couple of really big one's that have me excited.... i have a feeling rick is pumped about that barr-reeve/linton showdown, both entered ranked.... bloomfield and casey-westfield were looking to stay unbeaten on the season while west vigo and northview met in a key wic game for the vikings and knights.... we also had a trophy on the line between the terre haute north and terre haute south girls..... i don't care how rough a season you're having when you get a chance to play your rival with a trophy on the line you have reason to get motivated... that was the case for terre haute north and terre haute south girls teams, neither haven gotten off to solid starts, but a victory tonight would make up for the struggles.... the lady braves visited the lady patriots with the crown trophy up for grabs.... late first half, north running and anslee michael finishing on the break....that ties the game at 18.... south though would take a lead into halftime, thanks to this three from ally pepperworth.... lady braves up 21-18 at the break... third quarter....south star amani brown would heat up....she tickles the twine from downtown...lady braves 25-22... how about north freshman zoe stewart with the great dime to bailey zigler for two....north takes a 33-30 lead.... south answers with you know who....amani brown...give her a little room and she'll do this to you.... amani ties the game at 33....she had a game-high 21 points... this game seems to always have a new star made in it and tonight that was zoe stewart....good looking three ball... north 44-38 in the 4th....stewart had a career-high 19.... north senior aundrea kerr-schner had a smile on her face all game...she wanted to have fun and win this game... well she got both and was a lot of fun to watch... north put on a clinic in the final quarter...all lady patriots...quincy klingerman with the layup.... terre haute north out scores south by eight in the fourth to win..... the lady patriots get their hands on the crown trophy for the first time since 2015... always fun to see our teams celebrating big wins... terre haute north takes it 54-44... one of the big reasons why was zoe stewart, in her first crown trophy she looked nothing like a freshman scoring those big 19 points... it's still early in the season.. but bloomfield basketball has been a pleasant surprise so far this year.. coach ron mcbride has come out of retirement and has the cardinals 2-0 on the year and ranked 3rd in class 1-a.. **bloomfield tries to stay perfect tonight as the cardinals host clay city.. **this one a shootout in **this one a clay city.. cardinals host clay city.. **this one a shootout in the first quarter.. corbin crosby from deep in the corner.. knocks down the triple.. **cardinals going the other way now.. turner royal gets it on the wing.. he penetrates and rises up to burt the mid-range j.. that puts bloomfield up by 3.. **but the eels can make that up easily.. crosby drives inside.. kick out to ethan rogers and he splashes one in from deep.. **clay city out in front late in the 1st quarter.. but turner royal not going to the bench behind.. he banks in the three just before the clock runs out.. with the way this game played out.. it's no surprise the difference was one possession.. but bloomfield holds on to avoid the upset.. the cardinals defeat clay city 56-53.. bloomfield now 3-0 on the season.. north daviess took their two and ohh record on the road to north central.... **1st quarter.. bryton suggs drives to the rack.. and one.. suggs 20 points.. **north daviess also getting inside kirk wagler feed to shom berry for the easy bucket... **later.. jack townsend feeds it to wagler for the nice finish.. townsend led north daviess wth 16 points. cougars top north central 65-52.. state ranked loogootee was in action tonight, we have highlights of the lions coming up... and we'll let you know who won the boys and girls wic doubleheader