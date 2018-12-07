Speech to Text for Friday Late Forecast

an apology letter. santa made a stop in a northern terre haute neighborhood tonight. it was all a part of a special tree lighting ceremony. it took place near 12 points. in addition to local business owners...terre haute mayor duke bennett also came by to celebrate. the organizers of this event call themselves the "12 points pride committee" they're all about making the area a better place to live. "we're trying to clean it up and have the people have more pride in the 12 points area. when you make it look nicer than businesses will come and we want to attract some businesses. we have some good businesses here. great people." earlier this week they worked to clean litter from the neighborhood.