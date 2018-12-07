Clear

A sneak peek at the new History Center

A sneak peek at the new History Center

Posted: Fri Dec 07 20:00:33 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 20:00:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

our country. progress moves forward for the new location of the vigo county historical society. news 10 received a tour of the location today. we spoke with susan tingley. she's the center's development director. she says exhibits haven't been moved over yet. but walls and signage have been placed. today featured an added bonus. terre haute mayor duke bennett announced the city will be donating around 100-thousand dollars to the center. "it's really exciting to see it coming together and to see the exhibit spaces come together. of course we've got a lot of work to do with bringing all of the artifacts over and setting up the exhibits. but its just so wonderful to see this project coming to fruition." mayor bennett presented the organization with a 50 thousand dollar check tonight. the city will donate more money once the next phase of the project
