Speech to Text for International Paper makes CASA donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you to it at wthi tv dot com. the vigo county "court appointed special advocates for children" or "casa" is always working to help kids just be kids. one wabash valley company is helping them in that effort. international paper donated 1-thousand dollars to vigo county casa this morning. that money will go toward casa's "who-ville jubilation." it's a "how the grinch stole christmas" themed christmas party. the donation will help casa bring more holiday cheer to children. "anything that supports the growth and welfare of the children, we're there for." casa is currently serving over 11-hundred