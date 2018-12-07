Speech to Text for The Battle of the Bells in Knox County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a familiar sight during the holiday season...the salvation army bell ringers. they're raising money for those in need. the group is struggling to hit a big goal in knox county. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how city and county officals are stepping up to help out. leaders in vincennes and knox county work together throughout the year. but today... that relationship turned into a rivalary. < vincennes and knox county officals have been working together a lot lately. but that team work took a back seat for a few hours friday. "i see mayor yochum down on the other end. he sits on our board of directors. so a good little competition isn't going to hurt anybody." "'you guys are hoping to beat these guys right?' i don't know that it's so much of hoping as it is we will." each agency rang bells at opposing doors at the vincennes walmart. it was a competition raising money for a good cause. "we've got people in need in the community and the salvation army takes care of certain needs. i think this morning they were talking about 800 famalies that they were kind of targeting" funds raised go directly to the knox county salvation army. the organization needs the money to function. "our red kettle campaign is what keeps us going and helps us right now with christmas." but that need goes beyond the holiday season. "we are around all year long to do what we can do for who needs it and when they need it. it's different for everybody. every single person who comes through the door has different needs." while both county and city goverments had similar strategies. "'what's your strategy' uh.....better looks" "we're awfuly friendly. friendly faces versus mayor yachum. i mean i think we're going to win. sorry mayor!" both wanted to give back to their community. "jingle this bell as loud as i can. we'll do a little comedy act, me and the mayor. whatever we can do just to brighten peoples day and maybe make a donation to the salvation army."