Speech to Text for Parke County Internet Survey

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10. we've told you before about plans to improve broadband connectivity in rural indiana communities. now-- parke county is asking for your help in that mission. you can help improve connectivity in the county by filling out a survey. all you have survey. all you have to do is give your input on the internet service and quality. that data will be used to figure out the next step to make improvements. the survey is open to parke county residents only. we've linked