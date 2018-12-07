Speech to Text for Toys for Tots at Rick's Smokehouse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

9 in the evening. the toys for tots collection is wrapping up fast! the marines stood outside rick's smokehouse in terre haute today. they collected toys for children right here in the wabash valley. organizers say these collection events are a good reminder of the cause. "it's a good way to show the community that we are out here to help the community and get toys for the children of the wabash valley." the toys for tots collection drive wraps up tomorrow. the marines will be at top guns in terre haute. you can stop by to drop off your donations from 10 in the morning to 6 in the evening. they're asking for toys for kids