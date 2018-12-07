Clear

Opioid Summit in Terre Haute

Posted: Fri Dec 07 15:16:13 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 15:16:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to commit armed robbery. local attorneys are now better prepared to help their clients with addiction needs. today -- several people attended a special seminar. it focused on defending people with a substance use disorder and/or a mental illness. they learned about treatment resources available for their clients. vigo county's chief deputy prosecutor says people tend to think drug possession is a victimless crime... but.. he says that's not the case. "when you talk to the families who feel like they've lost a loved one due to addiction issues, when you talk to family members who have had their property stolen by an addicted love one.. when you talk to people who have violent encounters because of addiction " the prosecutor's office says this is a step in getting people access to successful treatment.
