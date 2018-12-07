Speech to Text for Coyotes in the winter

live many people many people who live "outside the city".. share space with many kinds of wildlife. but "1"- animal is making its way closer.. and closer "to our urban areas". the storm team's "chris piper".. explains.. why "coyotes" could be showing-up "in your yard". //////// < the seasons are changing, and temperatures are dropping. while you may not be spending as much time outside, one type of animal is. coyotes are common here in the wabash valley, and many of you may have already seen some this year. they become a little more active during the cold winter months, and that's mainly due to them looking for new food. "people attract a lot of food sources that coyotes like, like rabbits, and mice, and squirrels and things like that. so coyotes are very commonly found wherever people are and that includes our urban areas." a few reminders if you see a coyote. get rid of any food sources you may have lying around, and if you see one, just make loud noises to make it go away. back to you. > //////////