Speech to Text for Hulman Street closure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

surviving spouses "more money". "in a traffic alert"... another popular road in terre haute "will have some closures" part of "hulman street" will be closed "off and on" through "december 14th". "the affected part" is between state road-"46" and "fruitridge avenue". "closures" will take place between "8"-o'clock in the morning.. and "4"-o'clock in th afternoon. "the city says".. "crews" will be