Speech to Text for Terre Haute receives cultural honor

"a big honor".. highlights terre haute.. as a place.. "with a strong arts and cultural presence". "today".. "city leaders announced".. "terre haute".. n has "the cultural district designation'. it's an honor.. that's hard to come by. in fact.. only "7"-other hoosier cities have this designation. it means.. there's potential "for community" and "economic growth" through the arts. "the people involved say".. "the judges" gave terre haute "the highest score" out of the other applicants. /////// ///////// in my mind.. and their's as well.. is you need an anchor.. and right here in the halls of the swope museum.. this is an american treasure and it's right here in terre haute. ///////// several other museums and groups.. help make-up the arts in the community. they include: "arts illiana", "art spaces", and " community school of the arts at i-s-u".