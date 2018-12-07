Speech to Text for Pearl Harbor Veteran honored

are felony charges. "77"-years-ago "today".. "the japanese imperial navy".. struck "pearl harbor naval base".. in a surprise attack. /////// [take: natpop name: cnn - na-03fr outcue: will live in infamy. at: 0:00 to: 0:11 duration:0:11] "december 7, 1941 -- a date which will live in infamy. //////// more than "2"-thousand americans "died from the bombings". many "u-s airplanes" and "battleships" were destroyed. just "1"-day later.. "the u-s" declared war "against japan".. thrusting the nation into world war-"2". people all across the nation.. are remembering the sacrifices "made that day". news 10's.. "garrett brown".. joins us now in the studio.. to tell us "about a special ceremony" in the wabash valley. "garrett"... //////// i was in brazil today as the community honored a survivor of that attack on pearl harbor. he's one of the last living pearl harbor veterans in the state of indiana. < thomas hill is a resident at the towne park assisted living facility in brazil. friday was a special day for him. that's because he is one of the few living survivors of the attack on pearl harbor. "i was in the navy five years, eight months and four days. that's a long time." hill along with five other veterans were honored on friday. that's as the center held a special ceremony. there was prayer, plaque presentations and remembering the sacrifice so many had made. "we need to honor our veterans and being pearl harbor day, and we have a survivor. i think its amazing, absolutely amazing. im thrilled we could do this." running the ceremony was the american legion of brazil. the legion says these ceremony's they do are always an honor. but they say honoring those who are in assisted living is even more important. "but this is for people that aren't able to get out or whatever. that they still know that we still care. that their still remembered and that's the important part." as for hill hes humbled for all the support. hes just honored that the sacrifice he and his commands made has not be forgotten. "i appreciate anything anybodys said about us. we did try to do the best we could." a fighting effort that has helped shape the country to where we are today. in brazil. garrett brown, news 10.> ////////