Friday afternoon forecast

Posted: Fri Dec 07 09:38:27 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 09:38:28 PST 2018
a few more clouds will slide in for the afternoon, but overall, clear and cold tonight, lows drop to 19. saturday's setting up very similar to today - mainly sunny, highs right at the freezing mark. partly cloudy tomorrow night, lows at 22. upper 30s on sunday.
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
