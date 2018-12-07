Speech to Text for Son speaks out about his father's murder

terre haute. a sullivan county family continues to search for answers...."6" years later. tomorrow marks the anniversary of the tragic murder of "lowell badger." the 85-year-old was found dead inside his sullivan county home. news 10's abby kirk sat down with badger's son. she joins us live in the studio. the son of "lowell badger" continues to grieve for a man he called his "father." through his eyes, he shares his story... < "i can't fathom that amount of fear that he had to have. the amount of uncertainty that he had to have. the anxiety that he had to have." it's been six years for "alan badger." "the world kind of comes to a screaming hault for the family." it's a day he says he'll never forget. "there is just something about a death that happens in that manner that is so much different than any other death that you can experience." he found his 85-year-old father shot to "death" in his sullivan county home. police say people who broke into "lowell badger's" home stole a dark gray safe and a television. "big question would be why? what caused you to go into that house that night. what caused you to feel like you had to commit a murder? why do you feel like whatever you was taking was worth that? it's been a drawn out investigation that has led police to dozens of interviews...and more than 100 tips. alan badger says he's learned to forgive, but some questions remain. "i can't fathom what went through these individuals minds that that was worth taking a life over." "i would ask them how on earth are they able to live with themselves on a daily basis." a longing for closure.... "he is in heaven. he is with my mom. he is dancing....not a dance in my mind. and so he would say...don't grieve for him. but, boy it has been tough to get past that." to the man they called father, grandfather, husband, and son. "he loved the lord, he loved his church, and he loved his family." "alan badger" says he find strength with god's grace. "we are not promised tomorrow. you know, we are not promised tomorrow. so we probably better live today like we need to live today because we don't know what is going to happen."> a "30"-thousand-dollar reward has been established for help with solving this crime. no matter how large or small the tip may be - call crime stoppers