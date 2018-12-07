Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute city council did not vote on a rezoning request for a new vigo county jail last night. but... many people turned out to voice their opinions on the proposed location. check this out... it was a packed house for the city council meeting. i t started at 6pm and did not end until after 11. county leaders were on hand. person after person came to the podium to share their thoughts. a majority said they are not in favor of using the former international paper property... citing its proximity to the wabash river. others say it should go there. vigo county's future sheriff has some thoughts about the future of the vigo county jail. john plasse recently won the sheriff's seat. he'll replace greg ewing. news 10 reached out to plasse about the jail potentially moving to the site of the international paper mill. he doesn't have a problem with it. many have complained the site would be too close to the river, or school facilities. plasse says the added security in the area would protect the school facility. he also doesn't believe it would be close enough to the wabash river to have real impact. the city council's decision to not vote on the rezoning request means it will now come up in their upcoming meeting on december 13th. that's less than a week before a federal judge expects the county to file an update on the rezoning request. that's due on december 19th. the judge did give the county extra time to file its response to a motion filed by the plaintiffs in this case. the attorneys for the jail inmates seeking damages filed a motion claiming the county should cover their legal fees. that response is due by the close of business on monday. the next status hearing is set for february 13th here in terre haute. a school shooting in indiana is now sparking at least one lawsuit. the parents of 13 year old ella whistler are suing "the parents" of the young shooter. in may, whistler was shot 7 times by a classmate at noblesville west middle school in noblesville, indiana. the shooter was a male student. he has since admitted to the attack and is being held in state juvenile detention. the lawsuit alleges the boy's parents failed to prevent him from accessing guns and ammunition at his home. they say that negligence led to ella whisler suffering life-altering injuries. "u-s-a gymnastics" has filed for bankruptcy protection. the sports organization is trying to stop some of the repercussions it's facing in the wake of "larry nassar's" convictions. the former team doctor is currently in prison for sexually abusing girls and young women. more than 150 women testified against him in court. survivors of nassar have filed 100 lawsuits against the sports organization. u-s-a gymnastics estimates it could cost between 75-million and 100-million dollars to settle those lawsuits. the board is also hoping the court can hold off the u-s olympic committee. the committee wants to strip u-s-a gymnastics of its status as the national governing body. under the bankruptcy filing -- all "pending actions" agains the governing body are on hold. new york city police says an all clear has been given at columbus circle. this follows a bomb threat that was called into the time warner center last night. the time warner center is where cnn has its new york city studios and offices. cnn said several fire alarm bells signaling an evacuation rang inside its newsroom shortly after 10:30. in a tweet, cnn's brian stelter said the office had been evacuated and that cnn was airing taped programming. in october, the building was partially evacuated after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the company. this week marks the "6"-year anniversary of the tragic death of retired sullivan county farmer "lowell badger". the 85-year-old was shot to death in his sullivan county home. news 10's abby kirk is live in the newsroom. she explains how police need your help. authorities say "badger" was found shot-to-death in his home on december 8th 20-12. a dark gray safe and "l-c-d television" were taken during the crime. investigators have followed-up on hundreds of tips -- conducted hundreds of interviews and searched dozens of properties across the "2"-state area. authorities believe someone in the area has credible information that can bring closure to this case. in fact -- a "30"-thousand- dollar reward has been established. no matter how large or small the tip may be -- call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop. reporting live in the newsroom, abby kirk, news 10.