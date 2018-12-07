Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Friday night: Clear and cold. Low: 19°

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 33°

Detailed Forecast: The weather is entering a slow period, with several days of dry air set to settle in. It will be cold, but sunshine should be abundant in several of the next 7 days. So with that in mind, we're shifting gears a bit here. If you haven't heard, this week marks Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Orpurt's 36th year with WTHI-TV. What a major accomplishment. We're proud of Kev! Like any good team of meteorologists, we take pride in examining long-term patterns. We can say with forecast certainty that Kevin has picked up a few more grey hairs over the course of 3 decades, but he's still one of the best in the business.

