Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

The weather is entering a slow period, with several days of dry air set to settle in.

Posted: Fri Dec 07 03:36:59 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 03:40:14 PST 2018

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Friday night: Clear and cold. Low: 19°

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 33°

Detailed Forecast: The weather is entering a slow period, with several days of dry air set to settle in. It will be cold, but sunshine should be abundant in several of the next 7 days. So with that in mind, we're shifting gears a bit here. If you haven't heard, this week marks Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Orpurt's 36th year with WTHI-TV. What a major accomplishment. We're proud of Kev! Like any good team of meteorologists, we take pride in examining long-term patterns. We can say with forecast certainty that Kevin has picked up a few more grey hairs over the course of 3 decades, but he's still one of the best in the business.

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
