Speech to Text for Washington

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

catholic 77-31....lady lions are eight and ohh.... washington is also unbeaten, they hosted north posey... lady hatchets out and running...jade browning the floor general to maddie dant who uses her left hand to score... washington up 27-7.... hadley faith draws a crowd like our own patrece dayton does when she's out in public .... she kicks out of the triple team to quincee healy who tickles the twine from downtown... washington goes back to hadley faith and this time she takes care of business in the post.... washington pounds north posey 60-18...lady hatchets stay perfect on