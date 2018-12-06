Speech to Text for Loogootee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the lady patriots remain unbeaten on the season.... loogootee also put their perfect record on the line, the 1a fourth ranked lady loins were at washington catholic.... syndey davis weaves her way through the washington catholic defense like its nothing for a loogootee bucket... tie--ann--uh graber gets the steal and hoop.....lady lions rolling early.... kay-lee felming gets her hand in the cookie jar and finds something she likes... another steal for loogootee and she converts great deefense into easy offense... loogootee crushes washington